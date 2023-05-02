Win Stuff
Hub City announces plans for renovations at Kamper Park tennis, pickleball courts

The tennis courts at Kamper Park will be closed for upgrades including four championship-level...
The tennis courts at Kamper Park will be closed for upgrades including four championship-level courts for pickleball.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced it will close the tennis courts at Kamper Park for upgrades beginning Wednesday, May 10.

According to the city, these updates will include a new overlay on all courts, four championship-level courts for tennis, four championship-level courts for pickleball, improved lighting, new nets and windscreens.

“We’re excited about the progress and momentum at Kamper Park,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Dedicated pickleball courts have long been on the wish list of residents throughout our community, and a renovated facility that houses both pickleball and tennis will continue to expand our recreational offerings for residents and visitors alike.”

The courts, located in the 100 block of South 19th Avenue, will be closed through Aug. 31, pending the weather.

While improvements are made, residents and visitors can play tennis at Tatum Park or pickleball at Thames Elementary School. The courts on East 8th Street, located behind Ebenezer Baptist Church near Chain Park, are also available for both sports.

  • Open play at Tatum Park Tennis Courts can be scheduled at 601-433-4205 or by reserving your court online at https://sites.onlinecourtreservations.com/reservations.
  • Pickleball Courts at Thames Elementary School are open on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. and on Tuesday/Thursday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • E 8th Street Courts are open from dusk until dawn, every day. Reservations are not required.

“Being a premier city in the Gulf South means we invest in what we have while continuing to attract more opportunities,” Barker said. “While an inconvenience in the interim, this newly renovated complex will be a great quality-of-life addition to the water park, the new pedestrian bridge that promotes walkability and the steady growth of the Hattiesburg Zoo.”

Estimated to cost approximately $550,000, these renovations are funded by the 1% tax on hotel/motel/restaurant sales that was approved by the citizens of Hattiesburg in April 2019.

