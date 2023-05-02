Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District announces schedule of summer fun

Win Stuff
Hattiesburg's Sixth Street Museum District will host several events and activities for the summer.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District will host a full slate of summer activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

  • First Fridays (June 2 & July 7): First Fridays will feature storytime with a uniformed military veteran. The storytimes will be available at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for kids in pre-K through 2nd grade. This event is free but does require registration.
  • Discovery Days (Wednesdays & Thursdays in June): This weekly event will feature special activities for children ages 9 to 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is free but does require registration.
  • Exploring the Mystical World of Branch (June 7 - 8): Participants at the Historic Eureka School will explore the mystical world of artist Al Branch. They will engage in art filled with childhood imagination and whimsy while learning drawing techniques. Each student will create a piece of their art to take home.
  • Stars and Stripes Lead the Way (June 14 - 15): Participants at the African American Military History Museum will celebrate and commemorate the significance of the American flag through games, readings, ceremonies, and arts and crafts.
  • Aviation: Soaring to New Heights (June 21 - 22): Participants at the African American Military History Museum will soar into the world of aviation through presentations and hands-on activities.
  • Playing the Past: You Can be a Soldier (June 28 - 29) Participants at the African American Military History Museum will take a step back in time and walk in the shoes of an African American military servicemember by learning and reliving history while having fun.

The Needham Jones Bootcamp is also back for its ninth year at the African American Military History Museum. The program is designed to teach males ages 12 – 15 techniques, skills and tips to help them better navigate and be successful during the upcoming school year and in their lives. The camp includes lectures, discussions and interactive activities in communication, confidence, citizenship, team building, career exploration and health/wellness.

This year’s camp will be held July 10 -12 and 17 - 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of local sponsors, participation in the camp is free of charge. Lunch and snacks will also be provided during the camp, and each participant will receive school supplies. There is a limit of 15 participants for the camp, and the registration deadline is June 30.

Registration for all events is required and can be made through the website (www.hattiesburguso.com), by calling 601-450-1942 or by emailing usomuseum@hattiesburg.org.

The African American Military History Museum is at 305 E. Sixth Street, and the Historic Eureka School is at 410 E. Sixth Street.

