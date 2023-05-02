Hattiesburg City Council working on possible infrastructure improvements

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg City Council will vote on possible infrastructure improvements around the Hub City.

Council members said they are focused on what is best for the community.

“We have a couple of investors here who are looking at purchasing these properties and putting it back on the tax rolls by having residents live there again,” said Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware. “I think it’s (not only) important that we look at that option but also it’s very important that we see how that fits in with those neighborhoods ...”

The properties that Ware is referring to are located on Maime Street and South 11th Avenue in the downtown area.

The buildings are located in mostly single-family residential areas, but the question is whether or not multiple families in one building disrupt the flow of the area.

There are additional areas that the city is looking to repair like Edwards Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.

“Martin Luther King Avenue as well as Edwards Street, those are areas in our priority areas (not only) in terms of replacing sewer lines but also while we’re in there, we’re going to go ahead and take care of water lines as well,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Those are our first 2 ARPA projects where we received a 50% match from the state to pay for those. MLK, we estimate between $3.5 - 4 million and we think Edwards Street will land at about a million as well.”

The city council will vote on these potential changes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

