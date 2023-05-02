Win Stuff
Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare worker in Pearl has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a child.

Reneatha Gibbs, 61, has been charged with simple assault stemming from an incident at A Fresh Start-Time to Learn Daycare Center, where she works.

Gibbs is accused of assaulting and injuring a 3-year-old at the daycare on April 25.

The child’s mother soon saw the injuries and filed a complaint with the Pearl Police Department that same day.

After an investigation, detectives found sufficient evidence and arrested Gibbs at the daycare Tuesday afternoon.

Gibbs is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Gibbs will make an initial appearance in Pearl Municipal Court on Thursday, May 4.

