05/02 Ryan’s “Perfectly Average” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Not a whole lot to say about today as it’ll essentially be a textbook spring day in South MS. Today’s high will max out at 82 in Hattiesburg, exactly the average temperature for the first week of May. Our skies today will be perfectly clear, the humidity on the low side, and remain winds light. We still have one and a half more days like this before things change on us, and when they do it’s going to be a fairly drastic change.

By Thursday the temperature will have jumped into the mid 80s while the humidity begins to shoot upwards. In fact, from Thursday morning to Friday morning I expect at least a 12 degree increase, driven primarily by return flow (southerly winds), but we can add compressional heating to the equation as well. That’s going to occur because of an “omega block” in the upper-levels, which will lead to stacked high pressure over Mississippi for the weekend. That means all the air overhead will be pressed toward the surface, which seems dangerous but really only increases the air temperature a handful of degrees. Couple this with the block I mentioned earlier, and now we’re looking at over a week of hot and muggy...basically summertime...weather. The unfortunate part of this upcoming pattern is it’ll ruin our long streak of sunny skies and no rain chances thanks to the potential for afternoon “summer” storm development. That means despite there not being any significant frontal features in the area we’ll spend over a full week, from this upcoming Friday to the next, with at least a 20% chance of showers...similar to how our weather will look in July and August.

