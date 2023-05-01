WATCH: Hattiesburg home sustains severe damage in Sunday night fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City home went up in flames late Sunday night.

The fire occurred around 11 p.m. at a home on Kensington Drive in the Kensington Woods subdivision off of 40th Avenue.

According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, the house was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Pops sound as Hattiesburg firefighters battle the Sunday night blaze on Kensington Drive.

Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

