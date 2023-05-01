Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WATCH: Hattiesburg home sustains severe damage in Sunday night fire

According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, the house was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.
By Sid Sutherland
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City home went up in flames late Sunday night.

The fire occurred around 11 p.m. at a home on Kensington Drive in the Kensington Woods subdivision off of 40th Avenue.

According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, the house was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Pops sound as Hattiesburg firefighters battle the Sunday night blaze on Kensington Drive.

Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Hattiesburg police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. ...
HPD asking public’s help finding hit-and-run driver
Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (2) intercepts a pass during a 2022 NCAA football...
USM’s Scott goes to Cowboys at top of NFL’s draft 6th round
Pallets and other pieces of scrap caught fire behind the "B Clean" in Laurel, which brought...
Jones County volunteer fire department units deploy twice Sunday

Latest News

Pops sounds as firefighters battle the blaze on Kensington Drive Sunday night.
Kensington Drive Fire - 4/30 (2)
According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, the house was engulfed in flames when fire crews...
Kensington Drive Fire - 4/30
The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in...
HPD seeks public help locating two suspects in ongoing investigations
National NAACP President Derrick Johnson
NAACP asking court to block appointment of special circuit judges