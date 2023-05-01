Volleyball gets a twist from across the seas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday marked the return of a community game with a twist from across the ocean.

Indian volleyball is back at the Ben McNair Community Center in Hattiesburg.

The game is similar in style to the United States, following most of the same rules and played pick-up style.

But the Indian version involves more players on the court.

While Sunday’s group has played for more than 40 years, the game’s return to the community center kept players from driving more than 30 miles to the nearest court.

“We’ve been playing volleyball since ‘82, but last year we got this court, and we’d like to thank Hattiesburg Recreation for providing this facility, because as you can see, most of the players are from Hattiesburg,” said Navin Patel, one of the players taking part Sunday.

“All of this time, we’ve been going to Laurel to play volleyball. We just want to keep playing volleyball.”

Indian volleyball will be played at 5 p.m. every Sunday and is open to all ages.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.