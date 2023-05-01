Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Volleyball gets a twist from across the seas

Indian-style volleyball returned to the McNair Center Sunday
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday marked the return of a community game with a twist from across the ocean.

Indian volleyball is back at the Ben McNair Community Center in Hattiesburg.

The game is similar in style to the United States, following most of the same rules and played pick-up style.

But the Indian version involves more players on the court.

While Sunday’s group has played for more than 40 years, the game’s return to the community center kept players from driving more than 30 miles to the nearest court.

“We’ve been playing volleyball since ‘82, but last year we got this court, and we’d like to thank Hattiesburg Recreation for providing this facility, because as you can see, most of the players are from Hattiesburg,” said Navin Patel, one of the players taking part Sunday.

“All of this time, we’ve been going to Laurel to play volleyball. We just want to keep playing volleyball.”

Indian volleyball will be played at 5 p.m. every Sunday and is open to all ages.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Hattiesburg police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. ...
HPD asking public’s help finding hit-and-run driver
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying/locating an individual in...
HPD asking for help locating suspect in credit card fraud
A 25-year-old Waynesboro man was wounded in a Friday night shooting outside the Cornfield Club,...
Waynesboro man wounded in Friday night shooting
Aaron Collins, 30, Laurel, surrendered to Laurel police
Laurel murder suspect turns self in to police

Latest News

Jones County Sheriff's Department offers crime tips
Jones County Sheriff's Department offers crime tips
Indian-style volleyball returns to Hattiesburg
Indian-style volleyball returned to the McNair Center Sunday
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art celebrating its centennial
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art celebrating its centennial
'Hub City' musical tells tales of Hattiesburg.
‘Hub City’ final performance packs house