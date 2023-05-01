Win Stuff
Tips for avoiding car theft this summer

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The summer months are looming, with instances of crime rising with the temperature.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said that summertime brings higher crime rates across the board.

He said it was important to take precautions, especially if alone.

Sumrall encouraged women to hide their purses when left in vehicles, and for everybody to be mindful of the surroundings.

“Lock your doors because a lot of thefts happen during the summertime,” Sumrall said. “If you’re walking to your vehicle, if you’re a victim, do whatever you can to get away.

“Every time I’ve ever seen a victim being attacked, you can always see the suspect coming. He always looks suspicious coming, so just be aware of your surroundings.”

JCSD wants everybody to know that help is a call away--but hopes that isn’t necessary.

