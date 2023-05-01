Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Teens ride World War II tank to prom

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – Riding to the prom in a limo has long been a favorite for many high schoolers attending the big dance. But a group of teens in Oregon recently rode to prom in a World War II tank instead.

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom.

“We don’t like normal very much,” he said.

Soon after, he stumbled across Steve Greenberg, who owns an M3A1 WWII tank in Portland, and who agreed to drive Sherman and his friends for $1,000.

Sherman and his best friend Sam Tetro created a GoFundMe and quickly raised enough money to hire Greenberg to take them to prom in the tank.

He even recruited a man in the area who is known for playing flaming bagpipes to the theme of “Star Wars” while riding a unicycle. The unipiper said he was happy to be their escort to the dance.

Sherman was accompanied by his date who he asked out by holding a sign that said, “I’d be tankful to take you to prom.”

While this endeavor may have started out as a joke, Sherman said it wound up proving a point he holds near and dear: “Live your life to the fullest. That’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Hattiesburg police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. ...
HPD asking public’s help finding hit-and-run driver
Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (2) intercepts a pass during a 2022 NCAA football...
USM’s Scott goes to Cowboys at top of NFL’s draft 6th round
Pallets and other pieces of scrap caught fire behind the "B Clean" in Laurel, which brought...
Jones County volunteer fire department units deploy twice Sunday

Latest News

FILE - SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday,...
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX Texas rocket launch
FILE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr poses for a photo at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on...
Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor
FILE - In what has become a grinding war of attrition, the fiercest battles have been in the...
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The fire occurred around 11 p.m. at a home on Kensington Drive in the Kensington Woods...
WATCH: Hattiesburg home sustains severe damage in Sunday night fire
Pops sounds as firefighters battle the blaze on Kensington Drive Sunday night.
Kensington Drive Fire - 4/30 (2)