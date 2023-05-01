TEC completes broadband expansion project in Covington County

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A broadband expansion project in Covington County has been completed, according to TEC.

On Monday morning, the rural broadband provider announced that the completed project will increase Gigabit-speed internet coverage by an estimated 52 miles, providing connectivity to more than 750 homes and businesses.

TEC was awarded $9 billion for supplying broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas throughout the United States. The provider was one of 386 competing companies in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auction in November 2020 to receive the funding.

With FCC assistance, TEC is funding the building and delivery of broadband access to portions of the following counties:

Copiah

Covington

Jasper

Lawrence

Lincoln

Newton

Rankin

Scott

Simpson

Smith

Once all the phases are complete, TEC says the project will bring Fast Fiber Internet access to more than 23,000 residential and business customers in rural Mississippi, to accelerate economic growth in the communities listed and make services such as remote education and telemedicine faster and more reliable.

“Broadband internet allows so many new opportunities for rural Mississippians,” said Southern Pine Director, At Large, Fountaine McNair. “Our members living in the Hopewell and Hot Coffee communities will benefit from having access to fast fiber internet and will now be able to work from home, take online classes and participate in quality healthcare through telemedicine.”

According to TEC, dependable fiber internet connections offer improved quality of life through access to telemedicine, remote learning and work-from-home opportunities, as well as provide personal entertainment, such as gaming or video streaming.

TEC says its goal is to minimize the broadband access gap by providing reliable, high-quality, affordable internet solutions to the communities it serves.

“Even after 100 years of connecting communities, TEC’s commitment to our customers never wavers,” said TEC CEO Joey Garner. “We are thrilled to expand high-speed internet access to residents and business owners in Covington County.”

Visit here to sign up for the service by completing a short form.

