Star Wars superfans bring memorabilia collections to Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A long, long time ago, in the homes of two different children, Star Wars superfans were born.

Mike Lopinto and Robbie Wilson started premium Star Wars collections when they were children, and the collections have grown exponentially over the decades.

At one point, Lopinto had Star Wars bed linens, curtains, posters and star-themed mobiles filling his room. He also had every action figure and starship model. Each piece was essential in the elaborate shows he staged in his room.

Through the years, Lopinto’s mom carefully coordinated gifts from family and friends to ensure his Star Wars collection would be complete.

Wilson’s childhood was also made up of stories involving Jedi knights, dark lords and an Alderann princess. He would take his Star Wars toys to school to share with his friends, where they would create Ewok villages, Rebel Y bombers and the Millennium Falcon.

To this day, Wilson still collects Star Wars memorabilia. However, he said his original Jabba the Hutt, a gift from his grandmother, is his favorite and most prized possession!

Mike Lopinto and Robbie Wilson’s collections will be on display at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on May 4th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)

Fellow Star Wars fans can see parts of Lopinto and Wilson’s collections on May 4th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Pocket Alley’s May the Fourth - the unofficial holiday of the movie franchise – celebration.

For more information on the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, follow it on Facebook, Instagram or visit the website www.hattiesburgpocketmuseum.com.

May the Fourth be with you!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.