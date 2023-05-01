Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 48 emergency incidents in April

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue members continued to stay active during April.

According to Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor, firefighters and emergency medical responders responded to 48 emergency incidents last month.

The incidents were as follows:

Emergency Medical - 31, including one natural death

Vehicle crashes - 9

Structure fires - 2

Vehicle fires - 2

Hazardous condition - 2

Brush/grass fires - 1

Assist for other agency - 1

The Power Fire & Rescue also responded to 48 emergency incidents in March.

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.