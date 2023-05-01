Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 48 emergency incidents in April

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of...
Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.(Powers Fire & Rescue)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue members continued to stay active during April.

According to Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor, firefighters and emergency medical responders responded to 48 emergency incidents last month.

The incidents were as follows:

  • Emergency Medical - 31, including one natural death
  • Vehicle crashes - 9
  • Structure fires - 2
  • Vehicle fires - 2
  • Hazardous condition - 2
  • Brush/grass fires - 1
  • Assist for other agency - 1

The Power Fire & Rescue also responded to 48 emergency incidents in March.

Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Hattiesburg police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. ...
HPD asking public’s help finding hit-and-run driver
Pallets and other pieces of scrap caught fire behind the "B Clean" in Laurel, which brought...
Jones County volunteer fire department units deploy twice Sunday
The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in...
HPD seeks public help locating two suspects in ongoing investigations

Latest News

Laurel Fire Department received a call from the 911 dispatch of a paint booth/oven fire on...
Laurel FD responds to fire at Howard Industries Sunday
The fire occurred around 11 p.m. at a home on Kensington Drive in the Kensington Woods...
WATCH: Hattiesburg home sustains severe damage in Sunday night fire
Pops sounds as firefighters battle the blaze on Kensington Drive Sunday night.
Kensington Drive Fire - 4/30 (2)
According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, the house was engulfed in flames when fire crews...
Kensington Drive Fire - 4/30