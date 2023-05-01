Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 48 emergency incidents in April
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue members continued to stay active during April.
According to Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor, firefighters and emergency medical responders responded to 48 emergency incidents last month.
The incidents were as follows:
- Emergency Medical - 31, including one natural death
- Vehicle crashes - 9
- Structure fires - 2
- Vehicle fires - 2
- Hazardous condition - 2
- Brush/grass fires - 1
- Assist for other agency - 1
The Power Fire & Rescue also responded to 48 emergency incidents in March.
Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community along with automatic aid and mutual aid communities.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.