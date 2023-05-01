Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police seeking man wanted in connection to 2 commercial burglaries in Hattiesburg

Jeremiah Michael Clanton, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Jeremiah Michael Clanton, 29, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a wanted man.

According to HPD, 29-year-old Jeremiah Michael Clanton has two active warrants for commercial burglary related to incidents that took place on Friday at a building in the 500 Block of West Pine Street and at another building in the 700 Block of Main Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Hattiesburg police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. ...
HPD asking public’s help finding hit-and-run driver
Pallets and other pieces of scrap caught fire behind the "B Clean" in Laurel, which brought...
Jones County volunteer fire department units deploy twice Sunday
The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in...
HPD seeks public help locating two suspects in ongoing investigations

Latest News

TEC says the project will increase Gigabit-speed internet coverage by an estimated 52 miles,...
TEC completes broadband expansion project in Covington County
Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of...
Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 48 emergency incidents in April
Laurel Fire Department received a call from the 911 dispatch of a paint booth/oven fire on...
Laurel FD responds to fire at Howard Industries Sunday
The fire occurred around 11 p.m. at a home on Kensington Drive in the Kensington Woods...
WATCH: Hattiesburg home sustains severe damage in Sunday night fire