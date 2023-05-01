Police seeking man wanted in connection to 2 commercial burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a wanted man.

According to HPD, 29-year-old Jeremiah Michael Clanton has two active warrants for commercial burglary related to incidents that took place on Friday at a building in the 500 Block of West Pine Street and at another building in the 700 Block of Main Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

