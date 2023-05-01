Petal U.S. history teacher, 2022 Miss. Teacher of the Year back from D.C.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year, Skye Morgan, is back from Washington, D.C.

The Petal High School U.S. history teacher represented the state on a national level, advocating public education.

While in Washington, Morgan said she and other state teachers from across the country were honored at the White House and other historic places, all to uplift and empower their voices

“A great deal of professional development, learning from one another of course from the organization,” said Morgan. “Then, we were honored at the White House, and the Smithsonian also uplifted us and gave us professional development and backroom tours of different museums, and then, we had the chance to advocate public education on Capitol Hill.”

Morgan said she also attended the International Summit for the Teaching Profession, which was set up similarly to a United Nations meeting.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.