Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — An infant has died one week after police arrested a man for allegedly abusing the child in New Albany, Mississippi.

Union County Coroner Pam Boman said Ryker Burns, born on March 1, died on Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

Arthur Eurek, 26, is accused of abusing the child. New Albany Police arrested and charged him with felony child abuse.

However, the charge has been upgraded to capital murder, New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson confirmed Monday afternoon.

Robertson said the child’s mother, whom Eurek was in a relationship with, left the child in his care as she went to work. Eurek was not the child’s father.

Police provided no more details about what allegedly happened but confirmed the child suffered a severe head injury.

