Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man pleads guilty to trafficking turtles used for illegal pet trade, authorities say

Eastern box turtles have a domed shell which can display radiated lines or spots, making them...
Eastern box turtles have a domed shell which can display radiated lines or spots, making them particularly prized in the domestic and foreign pet trade market.(schizoform / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Virginia pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking turtles, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities said Stanlee Fazi admitted to collecting eastern box turtles from the wild between July 31, 2017, and June 29, 2020.

Fazi sold the turtles on at least 27 occasions and received $12,700 through Facebook Marketplace for these sales.

According to the DOJ, many people who bought turtles from Fazi smuggled them from the United States to Hong Kong and China for the illegal pet trade.

Officials said Fazi acknowledged binding the turtles in socks and shipping them by FedEx.

Eastern box turtles have domed shells that can display radiated lines or spots, making them particularly prized in the domestic and foreign pet trade market.

The Lacey Act prohibits transporting or selling wildlife if the animal was illegally taken or possessed under state laws. The Commonwealth of Virginia also prohibits taking turtles from the wild or selling them.

Fazi will be sentenced July 26.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Hattiesburg police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. ...
HPD asking public’s help finding hit-and-run driver
Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (2) intercepts a pass during a 2022 NCAA football...
USM’s Scott goes to Cowboys at top of NFL’s draft 6th round
Pallets and other pieces of scrap caught fire behind the "B Clean" in Laurel, which brought...
Jones County volunteer fire department units deploy twice Sunday

Latest News

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Missouri judge to rule on strict trans health care limits
FILE - Mylissa Farmer stands for a portrait at her home in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 28, 2022. In...
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day
The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in...
HPD seeks public help locating two suspects in ongoing investigations
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police