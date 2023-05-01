LRMA celebrates 100 years with birthday bash

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrated its centennial Sunday by throwing a huge birthday party.

Crowds gathered on the front lawn for several birthday-themed activities, including temporary tattoos featuring the museum’s centennial logo.

“Birthday cards we’re making in celebration of the museum,” curator Hillary Steinwinder said. “We’re doing party hats, we have a little dance zone over there that we can dance. We’re making our mark with a large 100 that everybody here hopefully will have a chance to literally put their hands on, make their handprint and write their name.”

The museum is also keeping true to why it was created: To make art accessible for everybody.

Elizabeth Harris, who has been visiting since she was a child, said the experience has been incredible.

“The fact that you can just walk in and see world-class art and it’s free, that isn’t the case everywhere,” Harris said. “Most museums that you go to, even much larger cities, the community can’t support it in the same way that ours does.”

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is a place for everybody, young and old, and one frequent visitor says that’s what gives it its charm.

“You get to learn everything about it,” Reimann Steinwinder said. “You get to just have fun and do art. It’s a very involving experience.”

The celebration is continuing throughout the week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.