Laurel FD responds to fire at Howard Industries Sunday

Laurel Fire Department received a call from the 911 dispatch of a paint booth/oven fire on...
Laurel Fire Department received a call from the 911 dispatch of a paint booth/oven fire on Pendorff Road at approximately 11:59 a.m.(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire was reported at Howard Industries around noon Sunday.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said the department received a call from the 911 dispatch of a paint booth/oven fire on Pendorff Road at approximately 11:59 a.m.

Brown said shift commander Capt. Ronald Dungan dispatched Engines 1, 2 and 4 along with Command, B-1.

E-6 was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported heavy smoke coming from within the building. The crew proceeded inside through the Gate E entrance to attack the fire while Engine 1 provided backup support.

Engine 4 crew made entrance through Gate C. B-1 called up two additional units, Engine 2 and 5, for additional manpower in assisting all crews while also requesting dispatch notify the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department to stand in at the central station to cover any additional calls throughout the city.

Brown said the fire was extinguished in about three hours, and after overhauling and reloading trucks, all units left the scene at 5 p.m. The cause of the fire is still being determined at this time.

The chief said minor damage was reported and one Howard personnel was treated for smoke inhalation by EMServ Ambulance Service. No Laurel personnel was injured.

Brown said he wanted to thank Laurel fire personnel as well as extend special thanks to the Powers Calhoun and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments and The Jones County Emergency Operations Center for their support.

