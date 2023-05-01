Jones County volunteer fire department units deploy twice Sunday

Win Stuff
Pallets and other pieces of scrap caught fire behind the "B Clean" in Laurel, which brought response from Laurel Fire Department as well as units from volunteer fire departments.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Units from four different Jones County volunteer fire departments wound up on scene with Laurel Fire Department at two different fires Sunday afternoon.

About 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Calhoun and Powers volunteer fire departments staged in the City of Laurel for a spell, while LFD worked a fire at 3225 Pendorf Road in Laurel.

Powers and Shady Grove fire personnel responded to the scene briefly with hydration supplies for LFD’s firefighters.

Later, at 4:58 p.m. Sunday, Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge VFDs provided mutual aid to LFD for a large fire behind “B Clean” in Laurel.

A large pile of pallets and wood chips had caught fire and began to spread around the area, endangering the nearby wood line.

Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge provided water support and manpower to LFD.

No injuries were reported.

