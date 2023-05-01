Hurricane Preparedness Week started Sunday; here’s what you need to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Hurricane Preparedness Week was established by the Mississippi Emergency Management Administration and Gov. Tate Reeves.

Each day this week will focus on a different topic

Sunday, the focus was: Knowing Your Risk.

Hurricanes don’t just affect coastal areas.

If you are inland, there is a possibility that you can be affected by other factors of a hurricane, like lashing winds and heavy rain bands.

This is why it is important to consider any threats before hurricane season starts.

“One very important thing to know is just to know your risk.” said Allie Jasper, MEMA Public Information Officer. “Even if you are not living on the Coast, you can still see the flooding that comes from a hurricane, the spin-up tornadoes that come from a hurricane and the influx of people (who) are evacuating from the Coast to your area.

“So, those are all things to consider. Even if you’re not living on the Coast, you can definitely still see the impacts of a hurricane.”

Knowing your risk is the first step in preparing for a hurricane.

Consider doing the following:

Find out what types of water and wind hazards could affect the area

Consider all threats like storm surges, strong winds, rip currents, flooding from heavy rain and tornadoes

Find out if you are in an evacuation zone

Mobile homes and basements are vulnerable during hurricanes

Identify a home’s structural risk.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.