‘Hub City’ final performance packs house

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center was full Sunday as visitors attended the final performance dedicated to the sights and sounds from the city’s backyard.

“Hub City” is a musical written about the attractions that can be found in Hattiesburg, like the zoo and pocket museum.

The show featured original musical numbers written by co-director Abigail Allen, who moved to Hattiesburg 17 years ago.

“There are so many people in this town who work tirelessly to make it special, so we wanted to celebrate those people and celebrated the locations that they are always trying to bring people to,” Allen said. “And mostly celebrate the Hub City because we love living here.”

The production featured nearly 90 children, ranging in ages 5 to 17.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.