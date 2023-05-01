Win Stuff
HPD seeks public help locating two suspects in ongoing investigations

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in connection to separate investigations.

Kayleigh Risk, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for using a stolen credit card at a business on South 31st Avenue on February 20, 2023.

Victoria Coleman, 52, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for operating a cashback scheme at a business on U.S. Hwy 98 between February 16 and March 29 of this year.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of either woman, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

