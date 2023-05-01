Great Weather for the beginning of May

This evening will be clear and nice as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Lows overnight will bottom out into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with clear skies and highs in the low 80s.

The sunshine will stick around for your Wednesday and Thursday. We will begin to warm up later this week as highs top out into the mid to upper 80s.

It will feel more like summertime on Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers possible. Highs will top out into the upper 80s to low 90s.

