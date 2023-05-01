Farm to Table: Summer barbecue chicken salad

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

One head of green lettuce (8 cups of lightly packed salad)

One cup of black beans drained and rinsed

One cup of corn (or use canned southwestern corn)

One cup of grape tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup chopped cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 cup of red onion, diced

1 large ripe avocado

Directions

Wash and thoroughly dry the lettuce (a salad spinner comes in handy here). Wet lettuce keeps the dressing from adhering properly.

Veggie prep: Drain and rinse the black beans. Drain canned corn or thaw frozen corn. Halve the cherry tomatoes, finely dice the cilantro, dice the red onion and thinly slice or chop the avocado. (Toss the avocado slices with some lime juice to keep them from browning).

Chicken: Shred a rotisserie chicken and toss with a healthy barbecue sauce or cooked a chicken breast season with salt, pepper and garlic and chop then toss with barbecue sauce.

Assemble: Add the lettuce to a large bowl (or individual plates). Top with black beans, corn, tomato, cilantro, red onion and avocado. Add tortilla strips and Cheddar chees if using. Add sauced chicken to the top.

Drizzle dressing over the salad. Gently toss to combine and enjoy!

