Comic books store sets up shop in Laurel

New comics shop opens in downtown Laurel
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Laurel has a new shop open for comic book fans.

Fraction Comics, 320 W. Oak St., Laurel, is co-owned by Jones County residents and brothers, Will and Mark Davis.

Comics can be bought, sold, even swapped, at a store that will also feature an assortment of collectables.

“We’re the only comic book shop around,” Mark Davis said.. “There’s other stores that offer different stuff, but we have a wide range of action figures, toys in general and thousands and thousands of comic books.”

Along with the merchandise, the brothers said customer service will help establish the business.

“You’re not just coming in here becoming a customer, you’re becoming a friend,” Will Davis said. “So, if we find something that you’ve been looking for for a long time, we contact you, personally.”

The brothers said they chose Laurel for the store because of the city’s revitalization efforts.

