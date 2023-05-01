05/01 Ryan’s “It’s May” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Had a couple of strong storms on Saturday, but things cleared up nicely yesterday and we’ll continue that trend for the next few days! A narrow stream of moisture provided some clouds for our sunrise today, but they’ll be gone shortly after as we climb to a “perfect” high of 78 and remain gone until the middle of the week. That means nothing but sunshine for today and Tuesday, and when it does start to move in it stays light and thin until Friday. That’s were things start to change, and not really even in a “bad” way.

It’s just that by that time we’ll be closing in on the upper 80s and low 90s across South MS. Those conditions, plus a southerly wind and relatively calm upper-level weather are the ingredients we need to see the first “summer” or heating-based showers of the year. Chances are still very low as we’ll just be approaching that threshold Friday, so I’d only expect a couple of few and far between showers at first, but expect more activity Saturday and Sunday. Still, even at their highest rain chances are only around 40% for Sunday, meaning a good bit of the area will see very little to no rain at all. That’s the real struggle with these “summer” storms...they’re highly conditional and inherently unpredictable. Since there is little to no upper-level wind, these showers/storms will often barely move at all, or will drift lazily around in response to the other nearby storms. Also, while these tend to be on the weaker and short-lived side, rarely they can really show out and generate severe weather or flash flooding conditions. We’ll see these conditions through the weekend and through all of next week before a front finally pushes close enough that it may finally bring an airmass change.

