Richton hosts 2nd annual ‘Food Truck Festival’

The Richton Food Truck Festival was a hit for a second, consecutive year
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Food lovers from across the state showed up to Richton’s second annual Food Truck Festival Saturday, April 29.

From barbecue to snow cones, there was something for everyone.

“It’s been a fantastic day, absolutely wonderful, we’ve really enjoyed ourselves,” Lovejoy Hearth owner April Lovejoy said. “We’re so grateful to be here and we’re having a lot of fun.”

One vendor traveled all the way from Atlanta, and said that she came to support her hometown.

“This is where I was born and raised so I always have to support my hometown. I’ve already sold out of everything,” said Laiel McSwain Jasper, Gallery at Chop Chops owner.

A local band and dance team provided entertainment for those attending the event, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival was sponsored by the Richton Front Street Association.

Association member Keith Evans said the organization was happy with the turnout.

“Our first one, we had a huge turnout, but it was all in a short amount of time,” Evans said. “It’s been all spread out (Saturday), so people didn’t have to wait a long time to get their meals at all, and a lot of local people.

“We’re a non-profit and we’ve really started this organization to bring a spotlight on Richton and some of our businesses and to fill some of these empty buildings in our little town. So far, in the last year, we’ve had eight new businesses come to town and we’re just happy for the growth and happy that people recognize the value of small towns.”

