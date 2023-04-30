Rasheem Carter’s family holds protest after more of his remains are found

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The cause of a Fayette man’s death remains undetermined six months after he was last seen.

His family is again demanding answers after authorities found a third set of his remains.

Friends and families of Rasheem Carter spent their Saturday fighting to get justice after finding out through email that a third set of remains containing Carter’s DNA was found.

“This has really been a struggle for our family, but we gone do the best we can to fight,” said Tiffany Carter.

Tiffany, who is Rasheem’s mother, got a text message from her son saying that he felt threatened by someone he worked with.

Her son was last seen in October of last year in Laurel, which is about a half hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville.

The first set of remains were found just south of Taylorsville, where the protest was held.

”I can imagine how much turmoil that went through her mind, the pressure for her not to reveal the evils that happened,” said Bishop Yawsap of Israel United in Christ. “I imagine that she gained courage from Mamie Till, which was the mother of Emmit Till, who got murdered in 1955. So, it was good to be able to support those kinds of efforts. It’s too often that we know what she should do, but we feel pressure not to do it.”

Carter’s family was joined by protesters and hundreds of members of Israel United in Christ, who say their main priority is getting justice for Carter.

People who came in support of the Carter family told their own personal stories of not receiving justice for their own family members.

“We’re here to support Rasheem Carter’s family, but we too have lost a loved one due to wrongful death,” said Sabrina Foster, a protest attendee.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family.

He released a statement that reads in part, “Still, they haven’t been told any other information, been offered a meeting with officials, or received his remains. They continue to be stonewalled at every turn. This family just wants to find out what happened to Rasheem and say their goodbyes.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.