Oak Grove’s Darrell Luter Jr. drafted in 5th round to 49ers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Darrell Luter Jr. didn’t have to sweat too long in to Saturday afternoon before hearing his name called at the 2023 National Football League Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers scooped up the cornerback in the fifth round at No. 155 overall.

After graduating from Oak Grove, Luter played two seasons at Pearl River Community College, vastly improving his game under defensive backs coach Ta’Ron Sims.

A couple of years at South Alabama earned him invitations to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine where Luter was able to showcase his skills to a broader audience.

Luter met with San Francisco media on Saturday via zoom, saying he wants to approach training camp like a veteran.

“I want coaches to know they can trust me on that field.”

