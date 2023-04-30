Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Oak Grove’s Darrell Luter Jr. drafted in 5th round to 49ers

Darrell Luter Jr.
Darrell Luter Jr.(WDAM)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Darrell Luter Jr. didn’t have to sweat too long in to Saturday afternoon before hearing his name called at the 2023 National Football League Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers scooped up the cornerback in the fifth round at No. 155 overall.

After graduating from Oak Grove, Luter played two seasons at Pearl River Community College, vastly improving his game under defensive backs coach Ta’Ron Sims.

A couple of years at South Alabama earned him invitations to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine where Luter was able to showcase his skills to a broader audience.

Luter met with San Francisco media on Saturday via zoom, saying he wants to approach training camp like a veteran.

“I want coaches to know they can trust me on that field.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashcam video shows when Raven Naylor was pulled over by a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer...
Officer no longer employed with LPD following 2022 DUI arrest in Forrest. Co.; MHP releases dashcam video
Aaron Collins, 30, Laurel, surrendered to Laurel police
Laurel murder suspect turns self in to police
Louisiana man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Mississippi man
Louisiana man pleads guilty to murder in Mississippi love triangle shooting
Hattiesburg police are asking the public to help locate a suspect in connection to an ongoing...
HPD asking public’s help in ongoing investigation
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Latest News

Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (2) intercepts a pass during a 2022 NCAA football...
USM’s Scott goes to Cowboys at top of NFL’s draft 6th round
William Carey baseball
William Carey finishes regular season with 40 wins
William Carey baseball
William Carey finishes regular season with 40 wins
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall strikes out career-high 15 in USM’s 12-1 win over Arkansas State