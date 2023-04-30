MSAS hosts 1st Indian Artifact and Relic Show in Purvis

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of collectors of ancient Native-American arrowheads and other artifacts gathered in Purvis Saturday for a first-of-its-kind event.

The Purvis Indian Artifact and Relic Show, at the Lamar County Community Shelter, was the first exhibit of its kind in the Pine Belt area to be hosted by the Magnolia State Archaeological Society.

The event featured collections of arrowheads, spear tips, pottery and other items.

Some were thousands of years old.

Some bones and teeth from prehistoric animals and fish were also displayed.

“People that do this are dedicated,” MSAS member Spike DiBenedetto said. “The work is hard. Now, walking the field is easy, you can walk fields and find stuff, but getting in these creeks and hunting in these creeks and stuff and digging for artifacts is hard work.”

MSAS was founded in 2005.

The organization’s next show will be held in Amory in July.

