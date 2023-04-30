Inaugural ‘Flower & Garden Festival’ held in Bay Springs
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Bay Springs held its inaugural “Flower and Garden Festival.” bringing the community together Saturday for a day of festivities.
The event included arts and crafts, food trucks and music amid the flowers and house plants.
“Unbelievable what people can do when they get together, and like I said, we had a great group of volunteers and they all worked together,” Bay Springs Mayor Donald Brown said. “We got a great crowd out here and I think it was just a good community builder in general.”
Brown said the city already looking forward to next year’s festival.
