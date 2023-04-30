Win Stuff
Family YMCA in Hattiesburg and Petal hosts annual ‘Healthy Kids Day’

The Family YMCA's "Healthy Kid's Day" offers a glimpse into summer offerings.
The Family YMCA's "Healthy Kid's Day" offers a glimpse into summer offerings.(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Family YMCA in Hattiesburg and Petal celebrated “Healthy Kids Day.”

An annual day to promote healthy and active lifestyles for children as summer approaches, Hattiesburg and Petal had booths with promotions for several programs and motivation to join a band or participate in summer sports.

The Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Club, and even William Carey basketball players were in attendance Saturday.

The goal: Make sure children were exposed to new activities that they would have the opportunity to learn this summer

“We do have physical activity for the kids (that we’re) trying to promote and see (that) kids get to see it,” said Matt Rumph, chief executive officer of the Family YMCA of South Mississippi.

“Like, we had the William Carey women’s basketball team out here shooting with the kids. A lot of kids are impressed to see a college athlete out here and getting to shoot baskets with them, it’s something to give the kids incentive to be healthy and be active.”

