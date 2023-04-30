Win Stuff
Author of Clyde Kennard Book visits downtown Hattiesburg

Kennard biographer talks about the man and his book downtown
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG. (WDAM) - Devery Anderson, the author of “The Story of Clyde Kennard: A Slow, Calculated Lynching,” made his way into the Hattiesburg community Saturday.

The author held a book signing at The Author Shoppe in downtown Hattiesburg. He not only signed books but explained his work as well.

Listeners gathered as the story unfolded of Clyde Kennard, a young black man who was denied entry into the University of Southern Mississippi in the 1950s.

After the session, Anderson answered questions.

One participant of the event said the tragic nature of Kennard’s story drew her in.

“He obviously had this love for learning and there would be not only these barriers to him acquiring that education but the length that certain people in Mississippi were willing to go to prevent him from pursuing an education,” Barbara Paige said.

