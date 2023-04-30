2nd ‘United Hearts in the Park’ honors crime victims, works to end violence

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of people, including parents of many homicide victims, gathered at a Waynesboro city park Saturday for an event in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The second annual “United Hearts in the Park,” was held at Southside Park and co-hosted by Operation Recovery, Inc., and Voices of Black Mothers United in Mississippi.

“We need to stop this, come together,” said Sharon Jordan, mother of Shaurice Cunningham, who was shot and killed at the age of 23 in the parking lot of a nightclub in Waynesboro.

The purpose: To honor homicide victims and to bring people together to end violence in the Wayne County area.

“You know, I would say if it was just one (person), it would still be a big issue, because all lives matter, especially our children’s lives and especially, trying to stop this unnecessary violence, it’s very important,” said Zanetia Henry, chief executive officer of Operation Recovery, Inc., and state lead of the Mississippi chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United.

Cunningham’s murder remains unsolved.

“These kids go to school with each other, they grew up with each other, they probably stayed all night at each other’s houses and they’re shooting each other,” Jordan said. “It’s crazy, it’s crazy.”

The event featured a relay walk, food and several activities for children.

Several organizations had informational booths at the event, including the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention and Laurel Police Department Victim Services.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.