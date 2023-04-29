William Carey finishes regular season with 40 wins

William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - #12 William Carey Baseball finished out the regular season with a double header sweep of Loyola University to sweep the series and also setting a new single season record for runs scored with 512, breaking the 2017 record of 510, Friday afternoon at Milton Wheeler Field.

The Crusaders took control early scoring a run on a Wolfpack error and another on a Bailee Hendon RBI single to right to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. A sac fly by Jake Lycette in the third and RBIs by RJ Stinson (2) and Bobby Lada in the fourth would put Carey up 6-0.

Loyola would get runs in the fifth but the Crusaders answered in the bottom half of the inning with five runs highlighted by a three run double from Lycette to push the Carey lead to 11-2.

The final runs of the game would come in the sixth with both teams pushing across one run for the final margin. AJ Stinson picked up the win on the mound going six innings allowing three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.

In game two, the Crusaders once again struck first with Lada driving in Stinson with a double to leftcenter.

The Wolfpack countered in the second with a three run homerun but WCU responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Rigoberto Hernandez plated the first run with a RBI double and Brady Logan followed with an RBI single to center to tie the game.

Stinson the put WCU ahead for good with a two run homerun to leftcenter with Hendon capping the scoring in the inning with a two run shot of his own to make 7-3 WCU. Carey extended their lead in the fifth, getting RBIs from Hernandez and Logan with another run coming on a passed ball.

The Crusaders would finish things off in the seventh with Billy Garrity leading the inning off with a solo homerun to rightcenter. Logan would push across the second run of the inning with a single to left and a sac fly by Lycette would make it 13-3 giving the Crusaders the run rule victory.

Dario Herrera got the win going all seven innings allowing three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts.

Next up for Carey is the SSAC Baseball Championship being held May 3-6, here in Hattiesburg at Milton Wheeler Field.

The Crusaders will be the #1 seed in the tournament and take on #8 seed Blue Mountain Christian University on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

