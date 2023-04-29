Waynesboro man wounded in Friday night shooting

From Waynesboro Police Department Public Information Office

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was wounded in a Friday night shooting in the parking lot of the Cornfield Club.

Lt. Don Hopkins, Waynesboro Police Department Public Information officer, said the shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. Friday outside the club on Central Avenue in Waynesboro.

Hopkins said the 25-year-old victim was taken to Wayne General Hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury and held for observation overnight.

Hopkins said no known witnesses to the shooting were found nor did anyone who was standing outside identify the shooter.

A suspect vehicle was vaguely identified fleeing the area, but the driver and/or occupants remain unknown, Hopkins said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.