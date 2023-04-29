USM’s Scott goes to Cowboys at top of NFL’s draft 6th round

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi football player was selected Saturday afternoon during the 2023 National Football League draft.

The Dallas Cowboys traded up to take USM defensive back Eric Scott Jr. with the first pick of the sixth round and the 178th pick overall.

The Dallas Morning News reported the Cowboys gave Kansas City a 2024 fifth-round pick to jump to the top of the round Saturday and get Scott.

The News said the 6-foot, 197-pound Scott is expected to be first slotted as an edge cornerback, the News reported.

Scott, who started 27 games over three seasons at USM, made 11 starts during the 2022 season. He finished with 28 tackles and two interceptions.

Still waiting to hear: USM receiver Jason Bronwlee, who had spent most of Saturday afternoon in the top five of Mel Kiper’s “Best Available,” eventually moving to No. 1 on the board.

