Sorority in the Pine Belt plants trees for Arbor Day, in honor of sisters who have passed away

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Three trees were planted in Hattiesburg Friday evening and not just in honor of Arbor Day.

“Remembering our sisters who have passed on,” said Angela Bonner, president of Theta Sigma Omega Chapter/Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

“I think that’s my biggest draw from this one because one of them was really, really young. She was only 25 years old. She had just been in the chapter with us for two years and she was very, very active. I think that honoring them in this way would be good because it’s going to be something that will continue to grow.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated has more than 355,000 members worldwide. The organization was founded in 1908 and is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American, college-educated women.

The sorority is based on five platforms:

Cultivate/encourage high scholastic/ethical standards

Promote unity/friendship among college women

Study/help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature

Maintain a progressive interest in college life

To be of “Service to All Mankind.”

The local chapter joined together with their children to plant trees that would make a difference here in the Pine Belt.

“Enhancing our environment is one of those platforms, and so we’re here (Friday) to celebrate Arbor Day and we’re planting trees and we’re also telling our guests that are here all of the benefits that tree-planting has on our environment,” sorority member Kabriana Harrell said.

The sorority would like nothing more than the community to notice their efforts and take part in their own journey in making the world a better place.

“(Friday) was just getting out and letting our community know that we need to do our part as citizens of the world to enhance our environment,” said Jessica Magee, vice president of Theta Sigma Omega Chapter/Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

“This is our planet, and it belongs to all of us and all of us need to take care of it. Each one should plant one tree.”

