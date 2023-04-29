Win Stuff
Scattered showers move in Saturday Afternoon

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Saturday will start off dry and cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain will continue through Saturday night.

Sunday will be much nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Next week will be much nicer with several days of sunny skies beginning on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s early in the week. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s by next Thursday and next Friday.

