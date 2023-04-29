Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston

FILE - Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth died at a hospital, the...
FILE - Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.

The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.

No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashcam video shows when Raven Naylor was pulled over by a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer...
Officer no longer employed with LPD following 2022 DUI arrest in Forrest. Co.; MHP releases dashcam video
Aaron Collins, 30, Laurel, surrendered to Laurel police
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect turns self in to police
Louisiana man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Mississippi man
Louisiana man pleads guilty to murder in Mississippi love triangle shooting
The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the call and found a plastic bag smoldering due to...
Firefighters respond to garbage truck exhaust fire in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police are asking the public to help locate a suspect in connection to an ongoing...
HPD asking public’s help in ongoing investigation

Latest News

Most of Yosemite National Park has shut down due to forecasted flooding.
Flood threat shuts down Yosemite National Park
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk
FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a lawmaker studies a district map during a joint...
N. Carolina justices hand GOP big wins with election rulings