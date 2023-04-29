JC Jazz Band prepares for historic gig in Big Easy
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones College Jazz Band is getting ready for a historic performance in the Big Easy Saturday.
The 25-member ensemble will perform at the 53rd annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
“The fact that we all get to play together as a family, it’s definitely an experience that you won’t get to experience that much,,” said Jennifer Hernandez, a band member who plays trombone.
It’s the first time a band from Jones College will participate in the event.
Friday, band members had one last rehearsal in Ellisville.
They’ll play at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Heritage Museum courtyard.
“I’ve been to New Orleans, but not the French Quarter, so it will be a new experience,” said Conner Smith, a drummer in the band.
The band will play about a half dozen tunes at the event.
“We actually had a performance on campus earlier this week, so I feel like we’re ready to go. the students are really excited,” said Ben Burge, Jones College director of bands.
Their performance will be free of charge.
