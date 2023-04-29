HPD asking public’s help finding hit-and-run driver

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck a man Saturday morning, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded about 6:45 a.m. Saturday to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle around the South 17th Avenue/Camp Street intersection.

When officers arrived, they found a black male suffering from injuries on the side of the roadway.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by AAA and is in critical condition, HPD said.

The vehicle fled the scene. The exact time of the accident or vehicle type is unknown, HPD said.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

