HPD asking for help locating suspect in credit card fraud


Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying/locating an individual in connection to credit card fraud.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in connection to an ongoing investigation regarding credit card fraud that took place in the 4100 block of O’Ferrell Street.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the individual’s identity or whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 545-49711 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-8767 (STOP).

