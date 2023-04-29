Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Former West Jones defensive lineman selected Friday in NFL draft

Former West Jones defensive standout Byron Young was selected Friday night in the 3rd round of...
Former West Jones defensive standout Byron Young was selected Friday night in the 3rd round of the 2023 National Football League draft.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - West Jones High School football standout Byron Young heard his name called Friday night during the National Football League draft.

Young, a defensive lineman, was taken in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 70th overall selection of the draft.

Young was a four-year starter for the University of Alabama. He became the sixth former Crimson Tide player taken off NFL draft boards this weekend in Kansas City.

Bama’s selection trough the first 70 picks in the 2023 draft included:

  • 1. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
  • 3. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Houston Texans
  • 12. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
  • 45. Brian Branch, DB, Detroit Lions
  • 65. Tyler Steen, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
  • 70. Byron Young, DT, Las Vegas Raiders.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Dashcam video shows when Raven Naylor was pulled over by a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer...
Officer no longer employed with LPD following 2022 DUI arrest in Forrest. Co.; MHP releases dashcam video
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Mobile home fire
No injuries reported in Jones Co. mobile home fire
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County

Latest News

Petal getting new apartments off Gandy Parkway
Petal getting new apartments off Gandy Parkway
Suspect wanted in Laurel murder surrenders
Suspect wanted in Laurel murder surrenders
Laurel police officer no longer with department
Laurel police officer no longer with department
Driver's education seen as a major deterrent to distracted driving
Driver’s ‘ed’ a big deterrent to distracted driving