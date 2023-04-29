Former West Jones defensive lineman selected Friday in NFL draft

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - West Jones High School football standout Byron Young heard his name called Friday night during the National Football League draft.

Young, a defensive lineman, was taken in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 70th overall selection of the draft.

Young was a four-year starter for the University of Alabama. He became the sixth former Crimson Tide player taken off NFL draft boards this weekend in Kansas City.

Bama’s selection trough the first 70 picks in the 2023 draft included:

1. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

3. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Houston Texans

12. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

45. Brian Branch, DB, Detroit Lions

65. Tyler Steen, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

70. Byron Young, DT, Las Vegas Raiders.

