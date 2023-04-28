Win Stuff
USM partners with crash victim to teach about distracted driving

USM offering instruction on safe driving
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Moffit Center at the University of Southern Mississippi partnered with a former crash victim to warn about the dangers of distracted driving.

Caleb Crabtree is a former police officer who was involved in a distracted driving crash that almost claimed his life nearly five years ago.

Since his recovery, Crabtree has shared his story in hopes of making drivers more aware of their surroundings.

“It’s not just looking at your phone,” Crabtree said. “It’s gazing at the scenery and the landscape. It can also be that you’re stuck in your own head. You’re having a bad day and you’re just stuck in your own thoughts.

“You’re not paying attention to the road, and you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing with 100 percent of your ability.”

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, distracted driving played a role in the deaths of more than 3,500 motorists in 2021.

