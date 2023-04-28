USM looking to make recycling fun

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the most recent Environmental Protection Agency report, more than 35 million tons of plastic are produced each year.

Unfortunately, that plastic doesn’t seem to find its way into the recycling bins.

That’s why Dr. Tristian Clemons partnered with Sumrall High School for a project that would turn recycled plastic into flying discs.

“And the way we did that was have the students actually get involved and they collected the plastic for us,” Clemons said. “ They sorted it, cleaned it, washed it. All of those things, and then we took it.

“The reality is that less than 10 percent of plastic that’s produced actually gets recycled here in the United States.”

Each disc represents about four, 18-ounce plastic cups.

