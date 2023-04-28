Win Stuff
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect turns self in to police

LPD said the suspect will have his initial court appearance this weekend.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for murder turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department Friday.

According to the LPD, 30-year-old Aaron Devon Collins was wanted for murder in connection to a shooting incident on Monday.

The police department said officers received a call around 10:54 a.m. on Monday about shots fired outside a home on the 1800 block of North 5th Avenue.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth confirmed the victim’s identity as 22-year-old D’Allen Smith of Laurel.

LPD said Collins will have his initial court appearance this weekend.

The investigation is ongoing.

