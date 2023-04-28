Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘A Slow, Calculated Lynching’ author visits USM

'A Slow, Calculated Lynching' author visits USM
'A Slow, Calculated Lynching' author visits USM(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The author of a book about civil rights icon Clyde Kennard was in Hattiesburg Friday to promote his work and the legacy of his subject.

Devery Anderson, who wrote, “A Slow, Calculated Lynching,” was on the Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, the school that Kennard tried to desegregate in the 1950s.

He never was granted admission.

“As an individual, he was a very good person, helped everybody, Anderson said of the black United States Army veteran. “Everybody loved him and he just had a dream of attending school.

“The school of his choice and the work he put into trying to achieve that dream, really, cost him his life.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Dash cam video shows when Raven Naylor was pulled over by a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer...
Officer no longer employed with LPD following 2022 DUI arrest in Forrest. Co.; MHP releases dashcam video
Mobile home fire
No injuries reported in Jones Co. mobile home fire
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County

Latest News

New apartments headed to the City of Petal
New apartments headed to the City of Petal
Hattiesburg police are asking the public to help locate a suspect in connection to an ongoing...
HPD asking public’s help in ongoing investigation
Ex-Mississippi prison official pleads guilty to excessive force
Aaron Collins, 30, of Laurel.
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect turns self in to police