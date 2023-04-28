‘A Slow, Calculated Lynching’ author visits USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The author of a book about civil rights icon Clyde Kennard was in Hattiesburg Friday to promote his work and the legacy of his subject.

Devery Anderson, who wrote, “A Slow, Calculated Lynching,” was on the Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, the school that Kennard tried to desegregate in the 1950s.

He never was granted admission.

“As an individual, he was a very good person, helped everybody, Anderson said of the black United States Army veteran. “Everybody loved him and he just had a dream of attending school.

“The school of his choice and the work he put into trying to achieve that dream, really, cost him his life.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.