Shelby museum gets last shipment of historic miltary items from Anniston Depot

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby received its last shipment of historic military items from the United States Army Depot in Anniston, Ala.

A World War Two tank, a Vietnam War-era helicopter and an amphibious cargo vehicle arrived at the post Thursday afternoon.

They’re part of a program from the Army Museum Enterprise to move thousands of pieces of army artifacts in its inventory to museums, and veterans organizations.

Since 2021, The Armed Forces Museum has received nearly 50 tanks, jeeps, cannons and other items from the Anniston Depot.

“We’re pretty excited to have these last three pieces here, the Lighter, Amphibious, Resupply, Cargo (LARC), the Sherman tank and the UH-1 (helicopter), because this completes a two-year project to gain a number of historic artifacts that we probably would not have been able to get otherwise, had the Army not been looking to divest themselves of some of this historic equipment and get it out to museums like ours,” said Tommy Lofton, Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director.

“So, the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum is quite fortunate that we’ve got historic items from The Revolutionary War through modern conflicts that we’ll be able to preserve, restore, conserve, depending on the conditions of each of these things and eventually get out to the public.”

One of the pieces from Anniston, a World War One medical wagon, is already on exhibit.

Lofton said restoration work has begun on a World War Two German rocket launcher and it will be the next item scheduled for display.

That rocket launcher could be on exhibit by Christmas, Lofton said.

