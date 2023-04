Sexual assault training

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

APRIL IS SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH AND ONE PINE BELT ORGANIZATION IS OFFERING TRAINING TO BYSTANDERS TO HELP PREVENT IT.

THE SHAFER CENTER FOR CRISIS INTERVENTION--WHICH PROVIDES RESOURCES TO VICTIMS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT-- OFFERS GREEN DOT TRAINING.

THIS BYSTANDER INTERVENTION TRAINING EMPOWERS PEOPLE TO REDUCE DATING AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE..

SHAFER CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KIM NEWELL SAYS THIS TRAINING IDENTIFIES “RED DOT” BEHAVIORS--OR INTERPERSONAL VIOLENCE--AND THE WARNING SIGNS.

Kim Newell SOT: The bystander training is just encouraging people to increase their tool belt so if they feel uncomfortable about something they see, they know some things that they can do.



FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT GREEN DOT TRAINING OR THE SHAFER CENTER, VISIT ITS WEBSITE AT SHAFERCENTER DOT INFO.

